you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel subsidiary to raise additional $250 mn via perpetual bonds

Network i2i Ltd, a Mauritius-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through joint book runners and joint lead managers has approached investors for the proposed additional issuance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Bharti Airtel on February 12, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i plans to raise funds worth up to $250 million (approximately Rs 1,780 crore) through perpetual bonds. This amount will be in addition to existing securities of $750 million (around Rs 5,343 crore) that the company has raised recently.

Network i2i Ltd, a Mauritius-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through joint book runners and joint lead managers has approached investors for the proposed additional issuance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the "proposed issuance of dollar denominated fixed rate, unsecured, guaranteed perpetual securities by subsidiary company" pegged the issue size at $250 million, in addition to existing securities of $750 million.

The company had earlier said that the proceeds from the issue will be utilised for pruning debt of Bharti Airtel.

Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading at Rs 540.35 apiece, up 1.10 percent from the previous close on BSE.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies

