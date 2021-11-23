Bharti Airtel shares jump nearly 4% after tariff hike announcement

The company has hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent effective November 26.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on November 22 gained nearly four percent after the company announced a 20-25 percent tariff hike for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top-ups.

The stock gained 3.90 percent to close at Rs 742.05 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.85 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 756. On NSE, it gained 3.88 percent to close at Rs 742.10.

In volume terms, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3.68 crores on NSE.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 percent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 percent.

The company said it has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

"We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India," Airtel said in a statement.