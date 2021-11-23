MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharti Airtel shares jump nearly 4% after tariff hike announcement

Bharti Airtel stock gained 3.90 percent to close at Rs 742.05 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.85 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 756. On NSE, it gained 3.88 percent to close at Rs 742.10.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
The company has hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent effective November 26.

The company has hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent effective November 26.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on November 22 gained nearly four percent after the company announced a 20-25 percent tariff hike for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top-ups.

The stock gained 3.90 percent to close at Rs 742.05 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.85 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 756. On NSE, it gained 3.88 percent to close at Rs 742.10.

In volume terms, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3.68 crores on NSE.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 percent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 percent.

The company said it has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

Close
"We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India," Airtel said in a statement.
PTI
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #tariff hike
first published: Nov 23, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.