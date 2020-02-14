App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel says will deposit Rs 10,000 cr by February 20 in AGR case

The company has said that it is in the process of self-assessment to comply with the court order on repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, and that it expects to complete the same shortly.

Leading telecom player Bharti Airtel has told the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) that it will deposit Rs 10,000 crore by February 20, following the Supreme Court ruling that required telcos to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The company has said that it is in the process of self-assessment to comply with the court order on repayment of AGR dues, and that it expects to complete the same shortly.

The telco told the telecom department that it expects to clear all dues before the next SC hearing on the matter.

This comes after the DoT, earlier in the day, ordered telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before February 14 midnight.

The telecom body's directive comes after the SC also came down heavily on the government for allowing a reprieve to telecom companies.

Also Read | DoT asks telecom companies to clear AGR dues by February 14 midnight

The court also summoned the top brass of the telcos and  sought an explanation for their failure to pay up, in line with the court's order, and provide reasons why contempt of court should not be initiated against them.

Telcos owe the government AGR dues of about Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

