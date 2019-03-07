App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bharti Airtel says promoters will take part in rights issue

Promoter Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) will subscribe to 170 million shares in the Airtel's rights issue for a total consideration of 37.5 billion rupees ($535.89 million), the Singapore-based company said in a separate statement.

Reuters
India's Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Thursday its promoters would take part in the $4.57 billion capital-infusion plan by subscribing to its rights issue.

Singtel and Airtel's major shareholders - Bharti Group and Bharti Telecom - intend to subscribe to their full entitlement, except for a renunciation by Bharti Telecom in favour of GIC Singapore, Singtel said.

 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #rights issue #Singapore Telecommunications

