Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel says its name removed from DGFT blacklist

The company said its has now been removed from the denied entry list, after it highlighted the relevant details and documents submitted to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bharti Airtel on Friday said its name has now been removed from the denied entry list for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme. "We are actively engaged with the authorities to complete the formalities and provide additional documents for closure of the remaining cases," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the firm said it was working to get its name removed from the list, and added that DGFT's latest action does not limit its ability to undertake future imports or exports.

Close

The DGFT, which is under the Commerce Ministry, had put the company under the list, commonly known as blacklist, for non-fulfilment of export obligation in respect of certain Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) authorisation issued to it.

related news

Under the EPCG, an export promotion scheme, import of capital goods is allowed at zero customs duty. Capital goods imported at zero duty must fulfil EPCG export obligation equivalent to six times of duty saved, as per the scheme.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #DGFT blaclist

