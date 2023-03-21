 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel rolls out family plans starting Rs 599 to increase postpaid user base

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Bharti Airtel has rolled out various family plans offering monthly data in the range of 105-320 GB as it looks to attract prepaid users to switch to postpaid connections.

The new family plans uploaded on the company website are in the range of Rs 599 to Rs 1,499 per month, while Black family plans, that bundles DTH and fixed broadband service, are in the range of Rs 799 to Rs 2,299 per month.

A company official told PTI that the new plans are aimed at attracting prepaid customers to switch to postpaid whereby family members will be able to optimally use the data limit, calls, SMS etc bundled in a plan.

Out of the total mobile subscriber base of 332 million, the company had 5.4 per cent postpaid users on its network in the December 2022 quarter.