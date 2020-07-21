App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

"The three-year deal will see Airtel launching Ericsson Operation Engine during 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel's mobile network performance and customer experience," the statement said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel has renewed its agreement with Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson to manage pan-India network operations, the companies said in a joint statement. Under the agreement, Ericsson will also manage Airtel's network operations centre and field maintenance activities across India.

"The three-year deal will see Airtel launching Ericsson Operation Engine during 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel's mobile network performance and customer experience," the statement said.

Ericsson has been providing telecom network equipment and services for 2G, 3G, 4G, and recently both the companies started running 5G trials.

Close

"We are pleased to strengthen our deep partnership with Ericsson as part of our vision to build a future ready network that enables world-class experience for our customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Operating Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

related news

Ericsson said it has contracts to handle over 300 networks globally for managing and operating multi-vendor and multi-technology networks.

"This agreement demonstrates the continued confidence in our products and end-to-end solutions in Bharti Airtel's network and IT operations. We will continue to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience," Ericsson's head for South East Asia, Oceania and India, Nunzio Mirtillo said.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.