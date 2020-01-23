App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel regulatory head Ravi Gandhi quits

'Ravi Gandhi has resigned from Bharti Airtel and will continue to work with the company till March. He has expressed interest to pursue career outside the company,' a person privy to the development said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharti Airtel Chief Regulatory Officer Ravi Gandhi has resigned to pursue career outside the company, according to industry sources. The development comes at a time when Bharti Airtel is embroiled in a legal battle in adjusted gross revenue case and several other cases pending in various courts that can have financial implications on the telecom company.

"Ravi Gandhi has resigned from Bharti Airtel and will continue to work with the company till March. He has expressed interest to pursue career outside the company," a person privy to the development said.

When contacted, a Bharti Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.

Gandhi in his around 12-year stint in the firm has represented Bharti Airtel in several important cases which includes interconnection usage charges, various mergers and acquisitions, increasing foreign direct investment limit in the company to 100 per cent etc.

According to another source, Gandhi is likely to join a non-telecom company.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business

