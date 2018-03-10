App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for refinancing debt and meeting spectrum liabilities

Telecom major Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures for refinancing debt and meeting spectrum liabilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom major Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures for refinancing debt and meeting spectrum liabilities.

A meeting of committee of directors is "scheduled on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 to inter-alia consider and subject to market and other conditions, issue listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs Series I and II) on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore", the company said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the board will meet on Monday to consider fund raising opportunity for the company.

Referring to both the proposed meetings, a Bharti Airtel spokesperson said: "It is clarified that the Company is seeking approvals in the usual course of business. Any funds raised under such approvals, if granted, are to be used for routine treasury activities including refinancing of debt and spectrum liabilities."

As on December 31, 2017, the company's consolidated net debt stood at Rs 91,714 crore.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC