Bharti Airtel partners with Google Cloud, Cisco to launch Airtel Office Internet

Bharti Airtel announced on August 5 it will partner with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch Airtel Office Internet.

The enterprise-grade product will reportedly accelerate the digital transformation of small businesses, SOHOs, and new tech start-ups.

Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing that Airtel Office Internet will provide users secure high-speed data connectivity, conferencing, and business productivity tools such as a unified solution with one plan and one bill. Here are the services that Airtel Office Internet will provide:

FTTH broadband with symmetric speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local/STD calling.

The superfast and reliable connectivity comes with built-in enterprise-grade security from Cisco and Kaspersky to block malicious and unwanted domains, viruses, crypto-lockers, and attacks.

Complimentary Google Workspace licenses that allow businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communication along with an entire range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

Also Read: What should investors do with Bharti Airtel post-Q1 results: buy, sell or hold?

Free Airtel BlueJeans license for unlimited and secure conferencing with HD quality.

Digital self-serve portal for businesses to manage all these services in one place.

Plans start at Rs 999 with a range of add-on services like Static IPs and parallel ringing.

Speaking about Airtel Office Internet, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said: “The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of businesses of all sizes. Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships. Airtel Office Internet is yet another innovation from Airtel in this direction. It brings together Airtel’s network and world-class partner ecosystem to bring to market tailor-made solutions for India’s unique needs.”

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “Telecommunications firms are increasingly differentiating by offering a wide range of tools that are helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation with the cloud. The combination of Google Workspace’s collaboration and productivity tools combined with Airtel’s robust pan-India connectivity solutions will be a great growth enabler for small businesses in India.”

Also Read: Bharti Airtel records identical subscriber fall of 1.3% in May across 26 telecom circles

Commenting on how Airtel Office Internet will help small businesses tackle cybersecurity threats with their limited resources, Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, said Airtel Internet Office will provide them with enterprise-grade security grounded in AI and automation.

She added: “As the threat landscape grows exponentially, cybersecurity becomes an urgent challenge for any business, regardless of size. This is particularly true for small businesses, given that they typically operate with limited resources and investments. Our partnership with Airtel is built on our joint vision of enabling enterprise-grade security for small businesses, grounded in AI and automation, so they can focus on areas that will have the biggest impact on their recovery and growth.”