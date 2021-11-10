MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharti Airtel, Oracle widen alliance to bring cloud solutions range to over 1 million enterprise users

Oracle will leverage 'Nxtra' by Airtel's data centre network to expand its cloud presence in India. Further Airtel Business will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to its million plus enterprise customers, according to a statement.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to drive growth of digital economy by bringing a slew of cloud solutions to over 1 million enterprise customers.

Oracle will leverage 'Nxtra' by Airtel's data centre network to expand its cloud presence in India. Further Airtel Business will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to its million plus enterprise customers, according to a statement.

Oracle and Airtel would also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations. These experts will help modernise Airtel’s internal workloads, and enable customers to adopt cloud and fully benefit from it.

"Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to support the growth of India’s digital economy by bringing a range of industry leading cloud solutions to more than 1 million enterprise customers," the statement said.

As per estimates, the number of active Internet users in India is projected to grow to over 900 million by 2025, from 622 million in 2020, driven by affordable smartphones and data tariffs.

Close

Related stories

With 5G services expected to begin in 2022, the Indian economy will witness further surge in demand for digital services and applications.

Also, organisations are moving to cloud-based applications to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. "As a result, India’s public cloud market is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 9.5 billion by 2025," the release pointed out.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Oracle
first published: Nov 10, 2021 12:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.