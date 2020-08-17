172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bharti-airtel-may-stop-its-priority-4g-plan-if-trai-demands-report-5713551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel may stop its priority 4G plan if TRAI demands: Report

Airtel had launched its platinum plan on July 3, 2020 while Vodafone Idea had rolled out its RedX offering in November 2019.

Bharti Airtel has decided that it will stop its "priority 4G network" service for premium customers, if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asks the company to do so.

The decision comes after the TRAI repeatedly asked the telecom major for clarifications and does not want the service to be offered to customers, according to a Financial Express report.

Bharti Airtel is of the view that it has not violated any regulatory tariff guidelines, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In a presentation to the TRAI last week, Bhart Airtel explained the technical and other details about its offering for Platinum customers on Rs 499 and above plans as per the report.

"During the pilots also, it emerged that the quality of service of the non-premium users was not impacted… the Airtel network has been ranked best by many global analytic firms," Airtel executives told TRAI, as quoted by the paper.

Bharti Airtel told the regulator that it had launched the premium offering along the lines of Vodafone Idea's RedX plan, which was introduced in the market around nine months ago.

TRAI was also not satisfied with replies from Vodafone Idea about its RedX offering, the report said.

Airtel had launched its Platinum plan on July 3, 2020 while Vodafone Idea had rolled out its RedX offering in November 2019.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #TRAI

