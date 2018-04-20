Bharti Airtel likely to move towards Rs 443-482: Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia

On a weekly chart, after giving a healthy correction from its 52-week high, Bharti Airtel has managed to take a support of its 200-week moving average which is placed at Rs 379 level which is showing a bounce back move in the counter.

Even the stock has taken a support of its previous bottom which is placed at Rs 373 level which again indicates a rebound movement in the counter from the present level.

On a daily chart, recently the stock has taken a support of its downward falling trend line based on which it gave a good upside movement in past three days and it seems that the contemporary rhythm may continue further for coming trading sessions.

On an hourly chart, the stock has been trading with a positive crossover of 21*50 Hourly Moving Average which suggests a positive momentum in the counter.

A daily momentum indicator RSI reading is at 48.21 level with a positive crossover, apart from this, the RSI has formed a positive divergence which points out for a positive breath in the stock.

Based on the above technical structure, we are expecting an upside movement in the counter up to the level of Rs 443-482 while downside support comes at Rs 374.

