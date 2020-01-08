Bharti Airtel launches $2 billion QIP

Bharti Airtel, on January 8, has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion.

The indicative price is Rs 435 per share, which is at a 5.2 percent discount to its last closing price.

The receipt of expressions of interest (EOIs) will begin from January 9, 8:30 am onwards.

The last date to receive the application form, along with the payment of subscription money is January 14.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on December 9, 2019, that Bharti Airtel had appointed Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Citi as merchant bankers for the QIP. The board had given the nod to raise a combined $3 billion (around Rs 21,500 crores) through a mix of equity and debt.

Also read: Exclusive | Bharti Airtel picks Axis Capital, JP Morgan, Citi as advisors for FY20's biggest QIP

The funds will be used to pay Bharti Airtel's dues to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The dues were triggered by an adverse ruling by the Supreme Court that rejected the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) proposed by telcos and excluded revenue from non-core telecom operations like rent, dividend, and interest income.

The additional provisions required to pay these dues led Bharti Airtel to post a whopping Rs 23,045 crore loss in Q2 from a net profit of Rs 118 crore the year ago. Vodafone Idea also reported a net loss of Rs 50,922 crore for the same quarter.