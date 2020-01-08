App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel launches $2 billion QIP

The indicative price is Rs 435 per share, which is at 5.2 percent discount to its current market price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel, on January 8, has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion.

The indicative price is Rs 435 per share, which is at a 5.2 percent discount to its last closing price.

The receipt of expressions of interest (EOIs) will begin from January 9, 8:30 am onwards.

Close

The last date to receive the application form, along with the payment of subscription money is January 14.

related news

Moneycontrol was the first to report on December 9, 2019, that Bharti Airtel had appointed Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Citi as merchant bankers for the QIP. The board had given the nod to raise a combined $3 billion (around Rs 21,500 crores) through a mix of equity and debt.

Also read: Exclusive | Bharti Airtel picks Axis Capital, JP Morgan, Citi as advisors for FY20's biggest QIP

The funds will be used to pay Bharti Airtel's dues to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The dues were triggered by an adverse ruling by the Supreme Court that rejected the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) proposed by telcos and excluded revenue from non-core telecom operations like rent, dividend, and interest income.

The additional provisions required to pay these dues led Bharti Airtel to post a whopping Rs 23,045 crore loss in Q2 from a net profit of Rs 118 crore the year ago. Vodafone Idea also reported a net loss of Rs 50,922 crore for the same quarter.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.