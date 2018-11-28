App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel International pre-pays over $995 mn debt via recent tender offer

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had announced it will pre-pay $1.5 billion debt with its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands), using the proceeds it got from six global entities investing in its Africa unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, said it has pre-paid over $995 million debt as part of a recently-concluded cash purchase of its bonds.

"Pursuant to the settlement of the tender offer, $995,085,000 in principal amount of the Notes were purchased and redeemed by the company on November 27, 2018 and cancelled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. $504,915,000 in principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding," said a filing by Bharti Airtel.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had announced it will pre-pay $1.5 billion debt with its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands), using the proceeds it got from six global entities investing in its Africa unit.

Accordingly, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B V commenced cash purchase of $1.5 billion, 5.125 percent Guaranteed Senior Notes which were due in 2023.

related news

"Bharti Airtel International...today announced the settlement of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding $1,500,000,000 5.125 percent Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2023," it said.

It added that the "payment of the consideration plus accrued interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the company has been made on November 27, 2018."

Bharti Airtel International's (Netherlands) parent Airtel Africa, a UK incorporated subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, recently made a successful primary equity issuance of $1.25 billion to six leading global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group and others.

The company had said it would utilise the proceeds of the equity issuance and the cash available to it to reduce its existing debt by offering to purchase 'any and all' of the Notes pursuant to the tender offer.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:26 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #World News

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.