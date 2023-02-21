 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel hikes entry-level tariff plans in two more circles - check details here

Feb 21, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

This move of the company takes total entry level tariff hike to 19 circles out of 22 circles. The three circles that are yet to see a price hike from the telecom operator are Kolkata, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Bharti Airtel has told CNBC-TV18 that the company has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans across two more circles i.e. Maharashtra and Kerala. The new entry-level plan is of ₹155 with unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data & 300 SMS.

“In line with our focus on providing a better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry-level plan of Rs 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value,” an Airtel spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Bharti Airtel had first done away with the entry level plan of Rs 99 in Haryana and Odisha in November last year. Both circles combined to form nearly five percent of the company's overall subscribers.