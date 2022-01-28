MARKET NEWS

    January 28, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

    Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: Concall expected to begin at 3:15 pm

    Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: With this new development, India's second largest telecom operator is aiming to accelerate the growth of country's digital ecosystem.

    Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: The Bharti Airtel board on January 28 approved the issuance of of 7.1 crore equity shares to American multinational technology company Google on preferential basis.

    With this new development, India's second largest telecom operator is aiming to accelerate the growth of country's digital ecosystem.

    According to the partnership, search

    engine giant Google will invest up to $1 billion as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund. This includes not only equity investment, but a corpus for potential commercial agreements, to be identified and agreed on mutually agreeable terms over the course of the next five years.

    Also, the Google will acquire 1.28% ownership in Airtel by investing $700 million and the rest up to $300 million toward potential multi-year commercial agreements.

    " ... the Board of Directors (‘Board’) of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. January 28, 2022, approved the issuance of upto 71,176,839 equity shares of face value of Rs 5- each of the Company to Google International LLC on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (‘ICDR Regulations’), as amended and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs 734- per equity share aggregating to Rs 52,243.80 million, subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting," the filing said.

    Both Bharti Airtel and Google will work together to build on Airtel’s extensive offerings that covers a range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs. Also, the firms will explore further opportunities to bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone across a range of price points, in partnership with various device manufacturers.
    • January 28, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

      Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: Google will invest up to $1 billion as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund

    • January 28, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

      Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: Concall expected to begin at 3:15 pm

