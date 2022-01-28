Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: Concall expected to begin at 3:15 pm

January 28, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Concall LIVE Updates: The Bharti Airtel board on January 28 approved the issuance of of 7.1 crore equity shares to American multinational technology company Google on preferential basis.

With this new development, India's second largest telecom operator is aiming to accelerate the growth of country's digital ecosystem.

According to the partnership, search