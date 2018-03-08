Bharti Airtel board to meet on March 12 to discuss fund raising

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said its board of directors will meet on March 12 to consider fund raising opportunity for the company.

Airtel said that its board will meet to "consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds, including by issuance of secured/ unsecured, listed/unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such similar debt instrument (s) either denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency".

As on December 31, 2017, the company's consolidated net debt stood at Rs 91,714 crore higher than Rs 91,480 crore in the previous quarter.

Airtel has closed trading window for dealing in the securities of the company from March 1 to 14, 2018 to prevent insider trading, as per the statement.