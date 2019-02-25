App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel board to meet on February 28 to consider fundraising plans

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel said Monday that its board of directors will meet on February 28 to consider a proposal for fundraising. "...a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on Thursday, February 28, 2019 to...consider...the recommendations of 'Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising'..." Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The board, it said, would consider the proposal for raising funds "by issue of equity shares, bonds/debentures or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue" subject to statutory approvals.

The company did not provide further details.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:20 pm

