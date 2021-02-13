MARKET NEWS

Bharti Airtel board to meet next week on strategic plans, rejig of subsidiaries' shareholding framework

This may lead to consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary companies, "the consideration of which may be discharged through the issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/or cash", the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 13, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Bharti Airtel | The company posted consolidated Q3 net profit of Rs 853.6 crore, driven by exceptional gains. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 166 for the quarter.

Bharti Airtel said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.

"...a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on...February 17, 2021, to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies)...," the filing added.
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies
first published: Feb 13, 2021 08:14 am

