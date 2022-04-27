English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bharti Airtel acquires 7% stake in Cnergee Technologies

    The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, Airtel said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has acquired around 7 per cent stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

    The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, Airtel said in a statement.

    Navi Mumbai-based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes. Airtel has bought the stake at mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation but did not disclose the valuation due to reasons of confidentiality.

    Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero-touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real-time analytics.

    "Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their 'Made in India' solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India," Airtel Business, director and CEO, Ajay Chitkara said in the statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ) etc. "It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India," Suvarna Kulkarni, Founder and MD Cnergee Technologies said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #Cnergee Technologies #Companies
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.