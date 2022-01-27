business BharatPe CEO on Ashneer Grover vs Kotak, PMC Bank amalgamation & more BharatPe is in the eye of the storm with the recent controversy with its founder Ashneer Grover regarding his personal conduct with Kotak Bank, which led to his leave of absence till March 31. CEO of BharatPe Suhail Sameer, in an exclusive interview to Nisha Poddar, shares that the Board is united in taking action on Grover’s matter and is also reviewing internal governance processes across the business, which should be completed by March 31 when Ashneer’s leave of absence ends.