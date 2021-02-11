MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BharatPe moves closer to unicorn tag, raises $108 million in Series D funding

The funding round was led by the New York based hedge fund Coatue Management along with the participation of its six other investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Financial technology startup BharatPe raised about $108 million in Series D primary and secondary equity funding at a valuation of $900 million making it closer to the unicorn tag, Mint said in a report.

The funding round was led by the New York-based hedge fund Coatue Management along with the participation of its six other investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital. Reportedly, $90 million of the total fund was raised through primary funding while $18 million came in the secondary funding.

This comes after the Delhi-based alternate lending start-up raised $75 million in February 2020 in a Series C round. The company also plans to raise another $100 million after March, the report added.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder, and the chief executive officer told Mint that the Series D fund had "got oversubscribed within the last two weeks of December 2020." He added that the company's focus remains on "deepening the credit ecosystem" for the merchants. "We are clear that we want to stay aligned with categories in financial services that will provide us margins, contributing to our growth."

In November 2020, BharatPe announced that it had toppled Google Pay to become the 3rd largest player in the Merchant UPI payment acceptance space. The company further claimed that it reached an all-time high of 5% market share by transaction value and 7% market share by transaction volume.

Close

Related stories

"The volume of transactions processed by BharatPe standalone in November 2020 was greater than the combined UPI P2M transaction volume of JIO, Zomato, Swiggy, CRED, FlipKart, CashFree, IRCTC, and MPL," it said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BharatPe #Google Pay #investment #unicorn
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.