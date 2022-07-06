Bharatpe loan disbursal doubles to Rs 3,600 crore in April-June on quarterly basis

Fintech firm Bharatpe said it has registered over two-fold growth in loan disbursals facilitated by it to over Rs 3,600 crore in the April-June period.
The company had facilitated loan disbursal of around Rs 1,700 crore through its NBFC partners in the January-March 2022 quarter.
Bharatpe said that it facilitated loan disbursal for over 1.2 lakh merchants during the quarter compared to 66,000 merchants that benefitted from the service in January-March quarter.
"Post a successful FY'22 that we closed with a 3 times growth in merchant loans, 2.5 fold growth in payments and a 4 times jump in revenue, BharatPe has recordedits' best ever quarter in first quarter of FY'23. We have closed the last quarter with a 112 per cent growth in total loans facilitated," Bharatpe CEO Suhail Sameer said in a statement.
BharatPe has sachetized credit in the form of small-ticket, short-term, and easy-to-repay loans up to Rs 10 lakh, the statement said.