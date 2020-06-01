App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BharatPe gets Instalocate co-founder Ankur Jain as its new chief product officer

This is the fifth CXO position at BharatPe which has been steadily building its top leadership team to drive growth.

Pratik Bhakta

Merchant payments and lending startup BharatPe has appointed Ankur Jain as its new chief product officer. Jain joins the leadership team at BharatPe as its fifth CXO.
Jain has worked with startups like Kosmix, Instalocate and even American retail giant Walmart. He had cofounded Instalocate in 2017, a Delhi-based AI startup trying to improve people’s travel experiences. At BharatPe, Jain will be responsible for the entire product lifecycle of the company and will drive innovation as well.


Jain joins Chief Technology Officer Vijay Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer Nishit Sharma, Chief Risk Officer Puneet Agarwal and Chief Business Officer Nishant Jain, who form the core team at the Sequoia-backed company.


An alumnus of Stanford University, Jain has previously developed products which have been used by millions of people across the globe driving huge revenues for the organisations, said the company in a press note. He was part of the founding team to set up Walmart Labs office in India and has substantial experience of building
cross-functional teams in business, technology and product verticals across the globe, it added.


“We are at an interesting point in our growth phase that requires constant innovation and fast delivery of products…we are methodically getting the right people in the right positions to meet these requirements, talent will be our biggest differentiator,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe.


First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #BharatPe #Startup

