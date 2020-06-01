BharatPe gets Instalocate co-founder Ankur Jain as its new chief product officer

Jain has worked with startups like Kosmix, Instalocate and even American retail giant Walmart. He had cofounded Instalocate in 2017, a Delhi-based AI startup trying to improve people’s travel experiences. At BharatPe, Jain will be responsible for the entire product lifecycle of the company and will drive innovation as well.

Jain joins Chief Technology Officer Vijay Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer Nishit Sharma, Chief Risk Officer Puneet Agarwal and Chief Business Officer Nishant Jain, who form the core team at the Sequoia-backed company.

An alumnus of Stanford University, Jain has previously developed products which have been used by millions of people across the globe driving huge revenues for the organisations, said the company in a press note. He was part of the founding team to set up Walmart Labs office in India and has substantial experience of building

cross-functional teams in business, technology and product verticals across the globe, it added.

Merchant payments and lending startup BharatPe has appointed Ankur Jain as its new chief product officer. Jain joins the leadership team at BharatPe as its fifth CXO.

“We are at an interesting point in our growth phase that requires constant innovation and fast delivery of products…we are methodically getting the right people in the right positions to meet these requirements, talent will be our biggest differentiator,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe.