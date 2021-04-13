Bharat Petroleum partners with Accenture to digitise sales, distribution network

The platform will integrate real-time data from across BPCL’s countrywide network

US-based IT major Accenture and India’s oil and gas firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have partnered for digitally transforming the latter's sales and distribution network.

For this purpose Accenture will use data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies to build, design and implement a digital platform IRIS, the company said in a statement.

The platform will integrate real-time data from across BPCL’s countrywide network, including more than 18,000 fuel retail outlets, 25,000 tank trucks, 75 oil installations and depots, 52 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plants and 250 additional industrial and commercial locations, to provide a consolidated view of its extensive operations.

The IRIS platform will subsequently trigger automated alerts and actions, including rapid response to equipment failures or hazardous situations.

According to the statement, it will also empower the BPCL workforce of more than 100,000 across the country to make faster and more accurate decisions, including preventative maintenance. This can help increase sales at fuel retail outlets by minimizing infrastructure downtime and ensuring consistent fuel quality, as well as improve the experience for customers.

The new platform will be able to accept more than three million inputs per second from automated sensors, cameras and Internet of Things (IoT) devices deployed at all key locations, tracking performance based on key parameters such as fuel stock, safety, compliance, and equipment health.

Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing) and Director (Refineries), BPCL, said in the statement, “Digital transformation opens up new opportunities for the oil and gas industry. As an organization passionate about embracing change and leading the charge, we look forward to leveraging technology to unlock tremendous value, sustainable growth, and improved efficiency.”

“With the deployment of this highly automated command and control platform called IRIS, we will not only bolster our digital capabilities significantly, but also improve customer experience and transform operations at scale. It will further ensure consistent and uniform delivery of BPCL’s brand promises of innovation, care and reliability to our customers,” said Rahul Tandon, Head, Digital Transformation, BPCL, in the statement.