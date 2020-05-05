Bharat Forge partially resumes operations at Baramati plant

Auto component major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Baramati facility after obtaining approval from the government.

The company plans to commence operations at the facility with immediate effect after obtaining permission from the local district authority (MIDC, Baramati), Bharat Forge said in a statement.

”We expect production to commence by end of the week, post completion of mandatory safety check and training of personnel on physical distancing, health and hygiene," it added.

The company's other manufacturing facilities in the country would remain closed till further notice, Bharat Forge said.