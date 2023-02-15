Bharat Forge inks pact with Paramount Group

Representative image

Bharat Forge Ltd & global aerospace and technology company, Paramount Group on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and production of composite rotor blades, mission systems, and stores management systems for medium-lift helicopters.

The MoU was signed by CEO, Aerospace, Bharat Forge, Guru Biswal, and SVP, Paramount Group, Clifford Dewell in the presence of senior officials from both companies at the ongoing Aero India 2023 here.

Biswal said this collaboration will focus on creating a 'Centre of Excellence' for the design, development and manufacture of composite rotor blades, mission systems and stores management systems for rotary wing platforms, in India.

"This design and manufacturing hub shall support all future programs for both India and across the globe", he added.

Dewell said, "We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe".