Feb 28, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Forge exits power equipment JV

With this, the company has completed divestment of its shareholding in Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt Ltd to GE, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Auto components major Bharat Forge said it has completed divestment of balance 26 per cent stake in power equipment JV with GE, Alstom Bharat Forge Power Pvt Ltd.

The consideration received from the disposal was USD 35 million, which was received in March last year, the company said.

The consideration received from the disposal was USD 35 million, which was received in March last year, the company said.

tags #Bharat Forge #Business #Companies

