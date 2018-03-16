App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times

The IPO to raise Rs 960 crore received bids for 2,92,42,115 shares against the total issue size of 2,24,51,953 shares, data available with the NSE till 1945 hrs showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offer of defence company Bharat Dynamics was oversubscribed 1.30 times on the last day of bidding today.

The IPO to raise Rs 960 crore received bids for 2,92,42,115 shares against the total issue size of 2,24,51,953 shares, data available with the NSE till 1945 hrs showed.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.50 times, non-institutional investors 50 per cent and retail investors 1.41 times, merchant banking sources said.

Price band for the company's IPO has been fixed at Rs 413-428.

SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities are managing the issue.

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC