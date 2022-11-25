Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID booster dose gets DCGI nod for restricted use

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. (Representative Image)

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19.

DCGI has already given emergency use authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech for the intranasal vaccine for ages 18 and above.

Earlier, ANI reported quoting the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) members of DCGI as saying that the five arms heterologous intranasal booster dose - iNCOVACC (BBV154) - means, “Arm 1: 2 covaxin – booster covaxin, Arm 2: 2 covaxin – booster I/N vaccine, Arm 3: 2 Covishield- booster Covishield, Arm 4: 2 Covishield- booster I/N vaccine, Arm 5: 2 intranasal- booster intranasal.

The pharma company in its earlier statement said iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)