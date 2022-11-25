English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Sensex Hits Record High | Time To Book Profit Or Buy More Stocks?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID booster dose gets DCGI nod for restricted use

    DCGI has already given emergency use authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech for the intranasal vaccine for ages 18 and above.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 25, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. (Representative Image)

    iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. (Representative Image)

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19.

    DCGI has already given emergency use authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech for the intranasal vaccine for ages 18 and above.

    Earlier, ANI reported quoting the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) members of DCGI as saying that the five arms heterologous intranasal booster dose - iNCOVACC (BBV154) - means, “Arm 1: 2 covaxin – booster covaxin, Arm 2: 2 covaxin – booster I/N vaccine, Arm 3: 2 Covishield- booster Covishield, Arm 4: 2 Covishield- booster I/N vaccine, Arm 5: 2 intranasal- booster intranasal.

    The pharma company in its earlier statement said iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Biotech #booster dose #Covid #iNCOVACC
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 03:24 pm