PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Speaking at a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS)being held virtually,he said Bharat Biotech is setting up two more facilities for vaccine manufacturing including Covaxin, a vaccine for the coronavirus.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST
Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

Three pharma companies have applied for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India

Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS)being held virtually,he said Bharat Biotech is setting up two more facilities for vaccine manufacturing including Covaxin, a vaccine for the coronavirus.

"I think it will enter into phase 1 (next month) because it is going to be a single dose vaccine. The clinical trial process is also going to be faster," he said in an interactive session withKiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited.

Ella said as the upcoming vaccines for COVID-19 require two dose intramuscular injections, a country like India needs 2.6 billionsyringes and needleswhich may add up to pollution.

According to him, keeping several issues in mind Bharat Biotech tied up withWashingtonUniversitySchool of Medicine in St.Louis for a novel "chimp-adenovirus" (Chimpanzee adenovirus), single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Close

While the Phase I trials will take place in Saint LouisUniversity''s Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit, Bharat Biotech, upon obtaining the required regulatory approval, will pursue further stages of clinical trials in India and undertake large scale manufacture of the vaccine at its GMP facility located in Genome Valley, here, BB had earlier said.

Replying to a query on the probable pricing of Covaxin, he said Indian vaccines will be much cheaper when compared to other countries.
PTI
first published: Dec 9, 2020 08:08 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.