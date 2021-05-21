MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 21, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nifty breaks 15K amid volatility

    Among sectors, except for PSU Banks, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty metal index down over 3 percent and Nifty Bank index down 1 percent. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Clubhouse to launch Android version in India
    India to observe Anti-Terrorism Day
    Tomorrow:
    Online system for aid to auto drivers to open in Maharashtra

    Cyclonic storm Yaas likely to develop over Bay of Bengal

  • Big story

    White Fungus: What we know so far

    According to doctors, the symptoms of white fungus disease are similar to coronavirus infection. As this attacks the lungs, the disease can be detected by performing HRCT test on an infected patient. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Bharat Biotech to produce additional 200 million Covaxin doses

    The additional doses would be produced at Bharat Biotech's subsidiary unit based in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. The ramping up of manufacturing capacity would effectively scale up the annual production to an estimated one billion doses, the company said. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Instagram to host panel for NFT creators

    The inaugural creators week will take place from June 8-10 and will help NFT creators on the platform grow their businesses. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Cryptos bounce back a day after rout, Bitcoin surges over 19%

    A day after the cryptocurrency bitcoin plunged by 30 percent, its value rose by 19.33 percent to $42,107.19 on May 20, reported cryptocurrency trading app Coindesk.com. Read this news piece in detail.

  • Tailpiece

    Friends: The Reunion trailer promises laughter, tears

    The much-awaited trailer of is loaded with emotional scenes from the unscripted episode where the cast reminisced old days, revisited the sets, talked about the good old days and even tested each other's knowledge about the 90's hit show. Read more here.

