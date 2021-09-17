MARKET NEWS

English
Bharat Biotech awaits feedback from WHO for Covaxin EUL

The WHO is currently reviewing the data submitted by the vaccine maker and the date for a decision on the jab is yet "to be confirmed," according to the update available on WHO website.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
Covaxin, Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Friday said it has submitted all the data pertaining to its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World health organisation for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and is awaiting feedback from the global health watchdog.

The WHO is currently reviewing the data submitted by the vaccine maker and the date for a decision on the jab is yet "to be confirmed," according to the update available on WHO website.

"#COVAXIN clinical trial data was fully compiled & available in June 2021. All Data submitted for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Application to World Health Organization in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by #WHO and are awaiting further feedback," Bharat Biotech tweeted.

As a responsible manufacturer with past approvals for its other vaccines, the company said it would not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on approval process and its timelines, it further said.

"We are continuing to work diligently on obtaining WHO EUL at the earliest,” the vaccine maker added in a series of tweets.

Close

In an update on its website, the WHO said it began rolling data of the vaccine on July 6.

Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech recently had earlier said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxin''s ''global acceptance.''
first published: Sep 17, 2021 02:09 pm

