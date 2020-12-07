Bharat Bandh | Air India Waives No Show Charges, Offers Free Date Change To Passengers Unable To Reach Airport On December 8

Air India will waive off no show charges for passengers who are unable to reach the Airport on December 8

With the farmers calling for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, Air India has waived no show charges and offered a one free date change to passengers with confirmed tickets for travel on the day from any Indian airport.

"For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian airport," the national carrier said on Twitter.



Apart from this, Air India also urged its passengers to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the airport citing the nationwide strike.

"Due to expected disturbance tomorrow i.e. 8th December’20 availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the airport," it added.

Following the suit, private airliners IndiGo and SpiceJet have also issued similar advisories for the passengers.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #BharatBandh on 08th Dec, local transport may be disrupted. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand for their travel to the airport," IndiGo said.

"#TravelAdvisory: Local transport may be disrupted as a result of the #BharatBandh declared for tomorrow, 8th December, 2020. Passengers are advised to keep a tab on their local traffic conditions and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport," SpiceJet said.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders on December 7 said they will allow emergency services to operate during Bharat Bandh, requesting their affiliates to not force anyone to observe the shut down. Apart from this, farmers have already said they would occupy toll plazas between 11 am to 3 pm during the strike.