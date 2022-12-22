 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Bharat auction' only after consultation with stakeholders: Tea Board chairman

Dec 22, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Asked about the opposition to the Bharat auction system in north India, a Tea Board official said that there is "a resistance to every change and the same thing was also witnessed in South India".

Tea Board Chairman Saurav Pahari said the 'Bharat auction' system will be implemented in north India only after consultation with stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA), Pahari said implementation of the pan India auction system is a mandate given to the Tea Board.

"Be rest assured that nothing will be done without consulting all the stakeholders. There will be sufficient stakeholders' consultation", Pahari said.

CTTA outgoing chairman Anish Bhansali, however, said the present system of auction in north India has "proven its resilience and there is no need to shift to the new process".

According to the industry, north India covers tea mostly from Assam and West Bengal, while South India refers to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

"The industry had already seen the change from manual auction to an electronic one. The electronic auction has had its benefits but removed healthy competition from the system. The implementation of the Bharat auction is uncalled for as the industry had come to terms with the present format in North India," Bhansali said.