Bhageria Industries rises 7% on strong Q2 numbers

Share price of Bhageria Industries rose 7 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of strong September quarter numbers.

The company's Q2 (July-Sept) net profit jumped 164 percent to Rs 28.21 crore versus Rs 10.65 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 38 percent to Rs 126.62 crore versus Rs 91.76 crore.

Its operating profit or EBITDA was up 91 percent at Rs 47.25 crore against Rs 24.70 crore, while margin was at 37.3 percent versus 26.9 percent.

At 09:19 hrs Bhageria Industries was quoting at Rs 323.35, up Rs 12.40, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.