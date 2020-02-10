App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

BGR Energy Systems bags orders worth Rs 573cr

In a regulatory filing the company said it has bagged an order from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd (JUSNL), Ranchi for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of substations at Sundarnagar, Sarath and Chattarpur on turnkey basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Engineering and construction major BGR Energy Systems on Monday said its electrical projects division has secured orders worth Rs 573.32 crore from domestic clients.

The total value of the order was Rs 124.13 crore and the contract completion period is two years, it said.

The company further said that it has bagged orders from Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd for supply, testing and delivery of control and instrumentation package of various systems, erection and commissioning for "Kudankulam nuclear power Plant 3 & 4 project"

Total value of the orders from Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd was at Rs 449.19 crore, it said and added that the contract completion period is 50 months.

Shares of BGR Energy were trading at Rs 38.45 in afternoon trade on the BSE, up 6.95 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #BGR Energy Systems #BSE #Business #Companies

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.