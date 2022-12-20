 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bevco records sale of liquor worth Rs 50 crore on World Cup final day

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), also known as Bevco, registered a sale of around Rs 50 crore on December 18, more than the usual Rs 33 crore to 34 crore, collected on Sundays.

Tipplers in Kerala celebrated the football World Cup final held in Qatar on Sunday contributing around Rs 50 crore to the state's coffers by purchasing liquor.

Bevco CMD, Yogesh Gupta said around Rs 15 crore additional revenue came on last Sunday.

However, this does not include the details of sale of liquor from private bars.

"It was a Sunday and the World Cup final match might have also contributed to the increase in revenue," Gupta told PTI.

He said the corporation expects over Rs 600 crore sales during the upcoming Christmas holiday season for ten days starting from December 21.