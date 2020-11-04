172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|betting-market-odds-u-s-presidential-election-flipped-to-favour-donald-trump-6063571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Betting market odds shift in favour of Donald Trump

As of 9.30 am IST, Biden had 205 electoral votes as compared to Trump’s 112, according to The New York Times

Moneycontrol News

Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is leading the electoral vote tally over Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump. As of 9.30 am IST, Biden had 205 electoral votes as compared to Trump’s 112, according to The New York Times.

A candidate needs at least 270 votes to win.

However, in the betting market, odds have flipped in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from five aggregators.


On October 30, the betting market odds were favouring Joe Biden as on every Rs 100 bet one could get Rs 50-55 while on Donald Trump one could get Rs 150-165.


On Novermber 4, at 9.50 am IST, the scenario is totally reverse in the favour of Donald Trump. Check out the odds in the chart.


US election on result day

 How to interpret these numbers:  Odds of 4/5 means that for every Rs 100 you bet, you will get Rs 80 (for a total payoff of Rs 180). Similarly, an odds of 5/8 mean that for every Rs 100 you bet you will get Rs 62.5 (a total of Rs 162.5).

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #2020 US Election #Donald Trump

