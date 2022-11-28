English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Betafi raises USD 1.3 million in pre-seed funding

    The amount raised will be used towards development of its products and services

    PTI
    November 28, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

    Betafi, a user research platform, on Monday said it has raised a sum of USD 1.3 million, about Rs 10 crore, in a funding round led by Together Fund.

    The amount raised will be used towards development of its products and services, the company said in a statement.

    "Betafi has raised USD 1.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Together Fund, Entrepreneur First, and Titan Capital with participation from Nir Eyal and founders from leading companies such as Razorpay, Pine Labs, Snapdeal, Livspace, and others," it said.

    User research still involves a fair amount of logistics, Arjun Arora, CEO and co-founder, Betafi said adding his company saves up to 30 per cent of the total research time and effort in development of new products.

    Betafi with UX research helps product teams to conduct user interviews and usability tests to validate their ideas, designs, beta software, and websites.
    PTI
    Tags: #Betafi #funding #pre-seed funding #Together Fund
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 06:35 pm