Best-selling author and surgeon Atul Gawande assumes the role of CEO of Buffet-Dimon-Bezos venture

Atul Gawande, a Harvard surgeon, writer and eminent public health innovator, has assumed the role of the chief executive officer of the healthcare company started by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase.

Gawande, 52, took over as the CEO of the new company on Monday, headquartered in Boston, a report by CNBC said.

Prior to the assignment, he practised endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and taught at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. Apart from these responsibilities, he is also the founding executive director of Ariadne Labs, a health systems innovation centre and a staff writer for The New York Times.

The role he has assumed is not easy as the American healthcare system is notorious for being expensive. He has been tasked with lowering health-care costs for roughly 1.2 million employees of the three companies and possibly one day all Americans.

The biggest question posed to him would be to do things differently so that he does not replicate the failures of the past. In 2009, Gawande had written a book called ‘The Checklist Manifesto’, which was acclaimed by readers from different walks of life around the world. Many industries used the principles mentioned in the book to a great effect.

Warren Buffet, CEO and Chairman - Berkshire Hathaway - had expressed confidence that Gawande would be successful in curtailing the rising medical costs and providing better care to people. Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman - JPMorgan Chase had released a statement which stated that they were fortunate to have an extraordinary leader and innovator like Atul with them.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO, Amazon, felt that Gawande embodies the three qualities of an expert’s knowledge, a beginner’s mind and a long-term orientation, which are required to make this venture successful.