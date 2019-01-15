Best of CES 2019: From ZenBook S13 to Yoga S940, take a look at the finest laptops unveiled

A plethora of gaming laptops, premium, mid-tier and budget machines were showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019. Here are the top 7 laptops that caught our eye. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Asus ZenBook S13 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i5/ i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Asus) 2/7 Acer Swift 7 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 14 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: Acer) 3/7 Samsung Notebook Odyssey | Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 7th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15.6inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Samsung) 4/7 Alienware M17 | Processor: Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Dell) 5/7 Lenovo Yoga S940 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Lenovo) 6/7 HP Spectre X360 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: HP) 7/7 LG Gram 17 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: LG) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:01 am