you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best of CES 2019: From ZenBook S13 to Yoga S940, take a look at the finest laptops unveiled

A plethora of gaming laptops, premium, mid-tier and budget machines were showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019. Here are the top 7 laptops that caught our eye.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Asus ZenBook S13 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i5, i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 8GB-16GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Asus)
1/7

Asus ZenBook S13 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i5/ i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Asus)
Acer Swift 7 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 14 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: Acer)
2/7

Acer Swift 7 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 14 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: Acer)
Samsung Notebook Odyssey | Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 7th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15.6inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Samsung)
3/7

Samsung Notebook Odyssey | Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 7th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15.6inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Samsung)
Alienware M17| Processor: Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Dell)
4/7

Alienware M17 | Processor: Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB (Image: Dell)
Lenovo Yoga S940 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Lenovo)
5/7

Lenovo Yoga S940 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 13.9 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 1TB (Image: Lenovo)
HP Spectre X360 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: HP)
6/7

HP Spectre X360 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 15 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: HP)
LG Gram 17 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: LG)
7/7

LG Gram 17 | Processor: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 | Display: 17 inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB (Image: LG)
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:01 am

tags #electronics #laptops #Slideshow

Loading...
