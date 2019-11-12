Best low-cost airlines of 2018: Only 1 Indian carrier on world's top-10 list

Here are the best low-cost airlines of 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Here's the list of the world's best low-cost airlines of 2018. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Scoot | Country: Singapore | Founded: November 2011 | Operations commenced: June 2012 | Company slogan: Escape the Ordinary (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Eurowings | Country: Germany | Founded: February 1990 | Operations commenced: February 1994 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Southwest | Country: US | Founded: March 1967 | Operations commenced: June 1971 | Company slogan: Low fares. Nothing to hide. That's Transfarency. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Indigo | Country: India| Founded: 2005 | Operations commenced: August 2006 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Westjet | Country: Canada | Founded: February 1996 | Company slogan: Love where you're going (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | AirAsia X | Country: Malaysia | Founded: December 1993 | Operation commenced: November 1996 | Company slogan: Now Everyone Can Fly the world's best low cost airline (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Jetstar Airways | Country: Australia | Founded: 2003 | Company slogan: All day every day low fares (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | EasyJet | Country: Britain | Founded: March 1995 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Jetstar Airways | Country: Ireland | Founded: 2014 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | AirAsia | Country: Malaysia | Founded: December 1993 | Operation commenced: November 1996 | Company slogan: Now Everyone Can Fly the world's best low cost airline. The difference between AirAsia X and Air Asia is that AirAsia operates flights that are inside 4 hours of flight time. AirAsia X flights that has over 4 hours flying time. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:51 am