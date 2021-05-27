Best Buy raises full-year sales forecast on stimulus spending boost

Retail Sector | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday raised its full-year comparable sales forecast, as fresh stimulus checks helped boost spending at its stores even as a reopening economy threatens to slow last year's pandemic-induced surge in demand.

The retailer's shares, which have gained over 17% this year, rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

Best Buy was among the biggest retail winners during most of last year as the health crisis led more people to set up home offices and switch to remote learning setups pushing up demand for laptops, webcams, and other computer accessories.

Lockdown restrictions to hit auto sector; April sales may see double-digit decline

The arrival of $1,400 stimulus checks in March and new gaming consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp have also helped keep demand elevated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Best Buy forecast second-quarter comparable sales to rise 17%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 5.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales to rise 3% to 6%, compared to a previous forecast range of a fall of 2% to a rise of 1%.

Comparable sales rose 37.2% in the first quarter ended May 1 beating analysts' estimates of a 22.7% increase.