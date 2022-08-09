English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Best Agrolife Q1 profit rises 55% to Rs 40 crore; revenue up 34% at Rs 464 crore

    The company’s total revenue increased to Rs 464.07 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 345.37 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

    Agro-chemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd has reported a 55 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 40.12 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by better sales. Its profit stood at Rs 25.93 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit stood at Rs 25.93 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company’s total revenue increased to Rs 464.07 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 345.37 crore in the year-ago period.

    In a statement, the company’s MD Vimal Alawadhi said the company has maintained its upward growth momentum in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

    The company this quarter launched many new products, including our patented product RONFEN.

    "The initial response has been good and we expect a pick-up in the next quarter,” he said.

    Close
    Delhi-based Best Agrolife has three manufacturing units and over 600 happy employees. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs (plant growth regulators).
    PTI
    Tags: #Agrolife #earnings #Q1 #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.