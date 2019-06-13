App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bernie Sanders lashes out at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon over socialism remark

Sanders, who describes himself as a socialist, will run the race for president in 2020 as an independent candidate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US lawmaker Bernie Sanders criticised JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon over his remarks on socialism.

On June 12, Dimon spoke against the government’s control of companies since businesses could then be manipulated for political purposes.

"The whole notion that that's somehow going to be the course for America is a huge mistake," Dimon said, as quoted by CBS News.

Close

Sanders tweeted that Dimon had no complaints about the US government's $700-billion bailout of the financial sector during the 2008 crisis.

related news

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, describes himself as a socialist. He intends to run the race for president in 2020 as an independent candidate.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan has not yet responded to CBC News' request for comment.

Dimon, JPMorgan's CEO since 2006, previously said that the company did not require a bailout to survive the financial crisis. JPMorgan acquired struggling rivals, such as Bear Stearns, during that period.

In 2012, Dimon called himself "barely a Democrat". Speaking to CNBC in January, he said, “My heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican,”.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #JPMorgan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.