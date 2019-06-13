Bernie Sanders lashes out at JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon over socialism remark

US lawmaker Bernie Sanders criticised JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon over his remarks on socialism.

On June 12, Dimon spoke against the government’s control of companies since businesses could then be manipulated for political purposes.

"The whole notion that that's somehow going to be the course for America is a huge mistake," Dimon said, as quoted by CBS News.

Sanders tweeted that Dimon had no complaints about the US government's $700-billion bailout of the financial sector during the 2008 crisis.



I didn't hear Jamie Dimon criticizing socialism when Wall Street begged for the largest federal bailout in American history—some $700 billion from the Treasury and even more from the Fed. https://t.co/mnXyKqrjq1

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 12, 2019

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, describes himself as a socialist. He intends to run the race for president in 2020 as an independent candidate.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan has not yet responded to CBC News' request for comment.

Dimon, JPMorgan's CEO since 2006, previously said that the company did not require a bailout to survive the financial crisis. JPMorgan acquired struggling rivals, such as Bear Stearns, during that period.

In 2012, Dimon called himself "barely a Democrat". Speaking to CNBC in January, he said, “My heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican,”.