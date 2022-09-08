English
    Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor, dies at 82

    Shaw died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

    September 08, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
    Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, Shaw's family announced in a statement. (Photo: CNN)

    Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, had died. He was 82.

    Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his coverage Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.
    Tags: #bernard shaw
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 07:56 pm
