172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|berkshire-hathaway-to-buy-snowflake-stock-at-ipo-price-report-5816951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Berkshire Hathaway to buy Snowflake stock at IPO price: Report

Berkshire Hathaway also agreed to buy 4.04 million shares from one of Snowflake’s current shareholders in a secondary transaction

Moneycontrol News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce Ventures will each purchase $250 million of cloud software company Snowflake's shares at its initial public offering (IPO) price.

Berkshire Hathaway also agreed to buy 4.04 million shares from one of Snowflake’s current shareholders in a secondary transaction, CNBC reported citing a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the filing.

Close

California-based cloud software company Snowflake filed for its IPO in August.

Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Snowflake would be worth more than $550 million at the time of its stock market debut.

An investment in a technology company is unusual for Berkshire Hathaway, but it won't be the first such investment by the company. The company owns stock in iPhone-maker Apple, which media reports suggest is worth over $100 billion.

In 2018, the company invested in the IPO of Brazilian financial technology company StoneCo.

Berkshire Hathaway also made an investment in India company One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm.

Salesforce has previously invested in Zoom, Twilio and Dropbox, and often sells the shares after the companies go public.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Berkshire Hathaway #Warren Buffett

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.