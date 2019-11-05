Berger Paints Q2 net profit up 67.15% at Rs 194.66 crore

Berger Paints on November 5 reported a 67.15 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 194.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.46 crore in the same period last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,598.58 crore as against Rs 1,490.06 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, it said.

In the April-September period, the company said its net profit was at Rs 371.07 crore as compared to Rs 250.34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.